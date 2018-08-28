More than 160 prospective jurors were called in today (per the roll call read aloud by the the court administrator) #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 28, 2018
Court is back in session. Individual questioning of prospective jurors continue. #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 28, 2018
Greve dismisses prospective jurors for lunch. Court will resume at 1 p.m #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 28, 2018
Questioning of prospective jurors individually out of the courtroom continues #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 28, 2018
The boy's mother, Jaqueline Rambert, was arrested last week in Chicago. She has waived extradition but has not yet been brought back to Scott County #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 28, 2018
Greve, the attorneys and Liggins leave the courtroom to dismiss some matters outside the presence of the jury #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 28, 2018
Greve asks how many people have a conflict sitting through the four-week trial. Several people raise their hands #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 28, 2018
Greve now asking the 41 prospective jurors some general questions. #ligginstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 28, 2018
Court attendant is now reading randomly drawn names to make the group of 41 #ligginstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 28, 2018
Greve tells prospective jurors that the trial could last four weeks. #ligginstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 28, 2018
Greve now talking to prospective jurors about jury service #ligginstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 28, 2018
Judge Marlita Greve said last week said 150 prospective jurors were summoned for jury duty. Don't know if they all showed up, but the courtroom is completely packed #ligginstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 28, 2018
The jury will ultimately be picked from a group of 41 prospective jurors. Once everyone in that group has been questioned, it will be whittled down to 12 jurors and three alternates #ligginstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 28, 2018
Jury selection is officially underway #ligginstrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 28, 2018
Prospective jurors are asked to fill out a jury questionnaire to aid in the selection process #qctimes #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 28, 2018
Catch up on the case here https://t.co/Uj5lyy6E3Q #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 28, 2018
His third trial has been moved to Black Hawk County because of pretrial publicity #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 28, 2018
Liggins is charged in the September 1990 death of Jennifer Lewis, 9, of Rock Island. He has been convicted twice; both convictions have been overturned. #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 28, 2018
Good morning! Jury selection begins this morning in Black Hawk County in the first-degree murder case of Stanley Liggins #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 28, 2018
