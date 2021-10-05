 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: Iowa Senate meet to discuss voting on redistricting plan
0 Comments

Live updates: Iowa Senate meet to discuss voting on redistricting plan

  • Updated
  • 0
073120-IA-Capital-001

The Iowa State Capitol building Friday, July 31, 2020, in Des Moines.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Check out Erin Murphy's updates as Iowa state lawmakers meet today to vote on the first round of proposed maps for Iowa's new political boundaries for the next 10 years. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News