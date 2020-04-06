Donate now to the Unite Quad Cities for COVID-19 Recovery 24-hour giving event

Unite Quad Cities is raising money to help Quad-City people and businesses affected by the new coronavirus. As part of the day-long campaign, the Quad-City Times and Moline Dispatch-Argus are showcasing stories that show how the pandemic has impacted us.
How to donate
To donate to Unite Quad Cities, visit unitequadcities.org or text UNITEQC (must be all caps) to 41444.
Unite Quad Cities is supported by the Quad-City Times, KWQC-TV, United Way of the Quad-Cities, Quad Cities Community Foundation, Regional Development Authority, iHeart Radio, Rock Island Argus and Moline Dispatch, Townsquare Media, WHBF, WQAD, WVIK-Quad Cities NPR, and QuadCities.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.