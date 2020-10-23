 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday Night Tweets: Get live updates from the 2nd week of the Iowa high school football playoffs
0 comments
breaking topical top story

Friday Night Tweets: Get live updates from the 2nd week of the Iowa high school football playoffs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
092420-qc-spt-west-central-fb-013

Davenport West’s student fans, wearing masks, cheer on the Falcons game against Davenport Central at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Friday's scoreboard

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
 Bettendorf 28, Muscatine 0, finalWest Liberty 26, Mount Vernon 20, final, Overtime
 Pleasant Valley 50, Central 0, finalTipton 18, Mid-Prairie 15, final
 Cedar Rapids Prairie 35, Davenport North 0, finalDyersville Beckman 19, Durant 14, final
 Davenport Assumption 21, Central DeWitt 7, finalIowa City Regina 42, Wapello 0, final
 North Scott 58, Mount Pleasant 26, finalEaston Valley 63, Springville 8, final
 Camanche 42, Anamosa 6, final 

Follow our reporters live as they tweet from prep football games around the Q-C area.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH LIVE: Senate Judiciary votes on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News