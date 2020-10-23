Friday Night Tweets: Get live updates from the 2nd week of the Iowa high school football playoffs

Friday's scoreboard
|Bettendorf 28, Muscatine 0, final
|West Liberty 26, Mount Vernon 20, final, Overtime
|Pleasant Valley 50, Central 0, final
|Tipton 18, Mid-Prairie 15, final
|Cedar Rapids Prairie 35, Davenport North 0, final
|Dyersville Beckman 19, Durant 14, final
|Davenport Assumption 21, Central DeWitt 7, final
|Iowa City Regina 42, Wapello 0, final
|North Scott 58, Mount Pleasant 26, final
|Easton Valley 63, Springville 8, final
|Camanche 42, Anamosa 6, final
