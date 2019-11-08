{{featured_button_text}}
092019-qct-spt-bett-cf football-41.jpg

3rd ranked Cedar Falls vs. 5th ranked Bettendorf battle it out at Bettendorf high school, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
Bettendorf 0, Cedar Falls 0, 2nd  Western Dubuque 7, North Scott 7, 1:38 1st
West Liberty 6, Waukon 6Don Bosco 14, Easton Valley 0, 5:26 1st

Follow our reporters live as they tweet from for opening round of high school football playoffs.

