|Bettendorf at Linn-Mar
|Easton Valley at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|CR Xavier at North Scott
|Midland at HLV
|Monticello at West Liberty
|Moline at Willowbrook
|Tipton at Waukon
|West Carroll at Fieldcrest
Follow our reporters live as they tweet from for opening round of high school football playoffs.
