Friday Night Tweets: Get live updates from Week 5 of the high school football season
Friday Night Tweets: Get live updates from Week 5 of the high school football season

091120-qc-spt-north-west fball-177

Davenport North students and fans cheer their team on as they play football against Davenport West Friday.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK
Friday's scoreboard 
Thursday: Central 59, West 0 (F)Central DeWitt at Clinton
Pleasant Valley at BettendorfAnamosa at Maquoketa
Muscatine at Davenport North 
Wapello at ColumbusSaturday: Assumption at CR Washington, 1:15 pm

Follow our reporters live as they tweet from prep football games around the Q-C area.  

