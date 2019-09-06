Follow our reporters live as they tweet from prep football games around the Q-C area.
|Thursday: Davenport West 19 , Clinton 7
|Assumption at Dubuque Wahlert
|Bettendorf at Iowa City West
|Muscatine at CR Jefferson
|North Scott at Davenport Central
|Metamora at Rock Island
|Cedar Rapids Prairie at Pleasant Valley
|Moline at Lisle Benet Academy
|Central DeWitt 0, Maquoketa 0, 9:44 1st Quarter
|Geneseo 14, Lake View 0, 5:37 2nd Quarter
|Davenport North at Dubuque Senior
|Alleman at Quincy Notre Dame
