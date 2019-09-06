{{featured_button_text}}
Davenport West's student section cheers during their game Friday, August 30, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com

Follow our reporters live as they tweet from prep football games around the Q-C area.  

Thursday: Davenport West 19 , Clinton 7                    Assumption at Dubuque Wahlert             
Bettendorf at Iowa City West                     Muscatine at CR Jefferson                             
North Scott at Davenport Central              Metamora at Rock Island                              
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Pleasant Valley               Moline at Lisle Benet Academy                                                     
Central DeWitt 0, Maquoketa 0, 9:44 1st Quarter                    Geneseo 14, Lake View 0, 5:37 2nd Quarter                                                          
Davenport North at Dubuque Senior                                  Alleman at Quincy Notre Dame                 

