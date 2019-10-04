|Thursday: Davenport North 43, Iowa City High 19
|Sterling at Rock Island
|Assumption at Central DeWitt
|Galesburg at Moline
|Iowa City Liberty at North Scott
|Annawan-Wethersfield at Ridgewood
|Davenport West at Davenport Central
|Fulton at Orion
|Burlington at Bettendorf
|Geneseo at Quincy
|Pleasant Valley at Muscatine
|Mount Vernon at Tipton
Follow our reporters live as they tweet from prep football games around the Q-C area.
