{{featured_button_text}}
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-13.jpg

Assumption and Clinton battle it out at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Davenport. Final Score: Assumption 55, Clinton 7.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
Thursday: Assumption 55, Clinton 7Central DeWitt at North Scott                                
Iowa City West at Pleasant Valley Muscatine at Iowa City High
Davenport North at Linn-MarMoline 35, United Township 7, 6:33 2nd
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 34, Davenport West 0, 9:52, 2ndAlleman at Geneseo
Bettendorf at Cedar Rapids WashingtonSaturday: Rock Island at Galesburg 
Davenport Central at Burlington 

Follow our reporters live as they tweet from prep football games around the Q-C area.  

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments