{{featured_button_text}}
101819-mda-spt-gen-moline-fball-022a.jpg

Moline’s student section cheers on the Maroons during their game against Geneseo at Browning Field Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Moline.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Davenport Central at Bettendorf  West Liberty at Tipton
Davenport North at MuscatineMoline at Quincy 
C.R. Washington at Davenport West Rock Island at Alleman
Pleasant Valley at Linn-Mar            United Township at Geneseo
Clinton at Iowa City Liberty 
Central DeWitt at Clear Creek AmanaThursday: North Scott 21, Davenport Assumption 0

Follow our reporters live as they tweet from prep football games around the Q-C area.  

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments