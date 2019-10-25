|Davenport Central at Bettendorf
|West Liberty at Tipton
|Davenport North at Muscatine
|Moline at Quincy
|C.R. Washington at Davenport West
|Rock Island at Alleman
|Pleasant Valley at Linn-Mar
|United Township at Geneseo
|Clinton at Iowa City Liberty
|Central DeWitt at Clear Creek Amana
|Thursday: North Scott 21, Davenport Assumption 0
Follow our reporters live as they tweet from prep football games around the Q-C area.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.