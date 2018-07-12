Try 1 month for 99¢
071118-JDC-Pro-Am-js-010
A small crowd gathers to watch golfer Zach Johnson of Cedar Rapids tee off the fifth hole, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, during Pro-Am day at the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times
