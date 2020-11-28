 Skip to main content
Live updates: Clinton County executing recount of Iowa 2nd Congressional District race
Recount

Election officials in Clinton County are undergoing a recount of the Iowa 2nd Congressional District race.

 TOM BARTON

Clinton County is planning to complete its recount of the Iowa 2nd Congressional District election Saturday.

Entering the day, Mariannette Miller-Meeks held a 34-vote lead over Rita Hart, according to unofficial results from the Iowa secretary of state.

However, Scott County is reporting a net of 26 votes for Hart following its recount, which would bring the margin down to eight votes.

Clinton County, which is Hart's home county, was expected to have a recount of close to 6,000 ballots.

Follow reporter Tom Barton on Twitter, @tjbarton83, for live updates.

