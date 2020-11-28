Live updates: Clinton County executing recount of Iowa 2nd Congressional District race

Clinton County is planning to complete its recount of the Iowa 2nd Congressional District election Saturday.
Entering the day, Mariannette Miller-Meeks held a 34-vote lead over Rita Hart, according to unofficial results from the Iowa secretary of state.
However, Scott County is reporting a net of 26 votes for Hart following its recount, which would bring the margin down to eight votes.
Clinton County, which is Hart's home county, was expected to have a recount of close to 6,000 ballots.
In @RitaHartIA’s home county of Clinton County, the last county to complete its recount in the incredibly tight #IA02, where @millermeeks leads by 34 votes, according to unofficial results per @IowaSOS. pic.twitter.com/UOCBLsTKik— Tom Barton (@tjbarton83) November 28, 2020
Follow reporter Tom Barton on Twitter, @tjbarton83, for live updates.
Not all counties that have completed recounts, but where county officials have yet to certify the re-canvass of votes, have reported results to @IowaSOS, including Scott County, where @RitaHartIA netted 26 votes. By that count, @millermeeks has just an 8-vote lead. #IA02— Tom Barton (@tjbarton83) November 28, 2020
The Scott County Board of Supervisors meets Monday — the deadline for the state to certify results statewide — to receive the recount board’s report and decide whether to accept & submit recount results to @IowaSOS, including an unexplained 131-ballot discrepancy. #IA02— Tom Barton (@tjbarton83) November 28, 2020
Overhead during Clinton County recount: “Hey, I got one that trumps your Jesus vote. This guy wrote in ‘God.’ ... And not only did they write in God, they voted against every judge.” #IA02 pic.twitter.com/aYgKmjsYJ5— Tom Barton (@tjbarton83) November 28, 2020
Deleted previous tweet. There was a ballot where someone wrote in the Democratic Party and not a candidate, but it was different ballot where someone wrote in Rita Hart’s name that they counted as a legitimate vote; not the other ballot.— Tom Barton (@tjbarton83) November 28, 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!