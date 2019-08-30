Follow our reporters live as they tweet from prep football games around the Q-C area.
|Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley
|United Township at Davenport West
|Iowa City West at North Scott
|Western Dubuque at Clinton
|Davenport Central at Muscatine
|Alton at Moline
|Davenport North at Hempstead
|Bradley-Bourbonnais at Rock Island
|Center Point-Urbana at Central DeWitt
|Rockridge at Sherrard
|Durant at Wilton
|Saturday: Alleman at Assumption
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.