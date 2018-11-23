Periods of rain. High 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Hawkeye fans cheer as their team warms up before their game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Check out live updates from Iowa City, when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Huskers.
Late in the fourth quarter of the Iowa-Illinois football game the crowd was pretty sparse Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 63-0.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz chats with Gary Barta, Iowa Director of Athletics, before the Iowa-Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
Iowa fans stand for the National Anthem before the Iowa-Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
University of Illinois Marching Band performs before the Iowa-Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
University of Iowa Spirit Squad led the Swarm out of the tunnel before the Iowa-Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Michael Marchese (42) runs on to the field flying the Illinois state flag before the Iowa-Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
The Iowa Swarm heads onto the field before the Iowa-Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
Iowa's Brady Reiff hits Northwestern's Solomon Vault, Saturday, November 10, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 14-10.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz congratulates members of the offense after they score a touchdown against Northwestern, Saturday, November 10, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 14-10.
Three F/A- 18 Super Hornets fly over Kinnick Stadium during the National Anthem, Saturday, November 10, 2018, before Iowa's game against Northwestern in Iowa City. It is Military Appreciation Day.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has to scramble against the Northwestern defense during first-half action in the Hawkeyes' 14-10 loss last weekend at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa's Nick Easley puts a move on Northwestern defender Cameron Ruiz, Saturday, November 10, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Nate Stanley's pass goes over the head of tightend T.J. Hockenson as he is defended by Northwestern's Cameron Ruiz, Saturday, November 10, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson leaps over Northwestern defender Cameron Ruiz on Saturday during first-half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette makes the catch on the sidelines against Northwestern's Montre Hartage, Saturday, November 10, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 14-10.
A very happy Northwestern fan congratulates player Trent Goens, Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 14-10.
Iowa linebacker Djmon Colbert locks in on Northwestern's Chad Hanaoka, Saturday, November 10, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 14-10.
Northwestern's Isaiah Bowser runs up the field against the Iowa defense, Saturday, November 10, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 14-10.
Northwestern's Isaiah Bowser runs up the field against the Iowa defense Saturday during second-half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 14-10.
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia looks over at Northwestern's Bennett Skowronek after he scored what proved to be the Wildcats' winning touchdown in Saturday's 14-10 win over Iowa.
Northwestern's Roderick Campbell breaks up a Nate Stanley pass intended for Max Cooper, Saturday, November 10, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 14-10.
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin walks off the field with his head down after Northwestern's Cameron Ruiz recovered his fumble in the fourth quarter of the Wildcats' 14-10 win Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
Northwestern receiver Flynn Nagel makes the catch and moves the ball up field against the Hawkeyes, Saturday, November 10, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 14-10.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates his touchdown pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette with him, Saturday, November 10, 2018, during second half action against Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 14-10.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa chases Northwestern's Riley Lees, Saturday, November 10, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 14-10.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette sits on the sidelines with his head down after his catch was ruled out of bounds against Northwestern, Saturday, November 10, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The catch was overruled and declared a catch but the Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 14-10.
Members of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrate their victory with their fans Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 14-10.
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin (far left) watches as Northwestern recovers his fumble, sealing their victory Saturday during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 14-10.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns a kickoff against Northwestern, Saturday, November 10, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 14-10.
Iowa tightend T.J. Hockenson makes the catch in the middle of the field against Northwestern, Saturday, November 10, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa's Sam Brincks puts an arm up to block the pass by Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson, Saturday, November 10, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Three Navy's F/A-18 Super Hornets fly over Kinnick Stadium during the National Anthem, Saturday, November 10, 2018, before a Big 10 game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa's Nick Easley straight arms Northwestern defender Cameron Ruiz, during first-half action last Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent looks for running room against Northwestern during first-half action from last Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium. The sophomore has led the Hawkeyes in rushing the past two games.
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent finds a hole in the Northwestern defense, Saturday, November 10, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Pleasant Valley student Parker Kress just learns he received two tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl through former Hawkeye player Josey Jewell, who stands with him, Saturday, November 10, 2018, at the end of the first quarter at the Iowa Northwestern game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Pleasant Valley student Parker Kress shows the crowd his two tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl he got through former Hawkeye player Josey Jewell who stands with him, Saturday, November 10, 2018, at the end of the first quarter at the Iowa Northwestern game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back behind running back Toren Young (28) while playing against Purdue in the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Purdue wide receiver Terry Wright, left, scores a touchdown in front of Iowa defensive back Riley Moss in the second half of Saturday's game in West Lafayette, Ind.
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) defends against a pass intended for Purdue wide receiver Terry Wright (9) in the first half of Saturday's game in West Lafayette, Ind. Wright scored a touchdown on the play.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs from the defense of Purdue safety Jacob Thieneman in the first half of Saturday's game in West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore runs from Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert in the first half of Saturday's game in West Lafayette, Ind.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass as Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes leaps to defend against it during in the first half of the Hawkeyes' loss Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Iowa defensive lineman Sam Brincks catches a touchdown pass as Penn State's Jan Johnson defends on a fake field goal executed by the Hawkeyes in Saturday's loss to the Nittany Lions.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley looks to pass as Iowa's Matt Nelson applies pressure during the second half of Saturday's game in State College, Pa.
Iowa's Sam Brincks celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against Penn State during the first half of Saturday's game in State College, Pa.
Penn State's Robert Windsor sacks Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley during the first half of Saturday's game in State College, Pa.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley runs up the middle against Iowa during the second half of Saturday's game in State College, Pa.
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) catches a pass during the first half of Saturday's game against Penn State in State College, Pa.
A black combine with a tiger hawk emblem on it sits in the Kinnch Stadium parking lot before the Maryland game, Saturday, October 20, 2018, Iowa City.
Iowa's Brandon Smith makes a touchdown grab against Maryland's Tino Ellis on Saturday during first-half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker makes the interception against Maryland's Brian Coobs, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa's Brandon Smith makes the touchdown grab against Maryland's Tino Ellis, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa's Noah Fant makes the catch against Maryland's Darnell Savage Jr., Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa's Nick Easley makes the catch against Maryland's RaVon Davis, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Maryland's Dontay Demus and Iowa's Riley Moss go for the ball, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The ball fell incomplete.
Iowa Mekhi Sargent finds a hole in the Maryland defense Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Sargent, Ivory Kelly-Martin and Toren Young combined for 173 of the season-high 224 rushing yards by Iowa in the game.
Iowa's Noah Fant makes the catch and heads up field against Maryland, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa lead at halftime 13-0.
Iowa's Nick Easley breaks free of the hold by Maryland's RaVonDavis, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa lead at halftime 13-0.
Iowa's Nate Stanley gets hit as he releases the ball by Maryland's Oluwaseun Oluwatimi, causing Stanley to throw an interception that ended the Hawkeyes' first drive in Saturday's 23-0 win at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley takes off on a scramble against Maryland, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa lead at half time 13-0.
Iowa's Jake Gervase hits Maryland's Tayon Fleet-Davis during first half action earlier this season at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Gervase leads the Hawkeyes with 73 tackles.
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent gets hit by Maryland's Isaiah Davis during the first half of Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital wave back to the players and fans at the Iowa vs Maryland at the end of the first quarter, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa lead at halftime 13-0.
Maryland's Antwaine Richardson hits Iowa's Mekhi Sargent out of bounds, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa Lead at the half, 13-0.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette makes the catch and heads up field against Maryland, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa lead 13-0 at halftime.
Iowa left end Anthony Nelson holds the ball over his head after he recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown against Maryland, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawks won 23-0.
Iowa's Peyton Mansell runs the ball on a keeper against Maryland, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawks won 23-0.
Iowa punter Colten Rastetter has a few words with coach Kirk Ferentz after a punt against Maryland, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawks won 23-0.
Iowa's Parker Hesse comes straight up the middle to sack Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawks won 23-0.
Iowa's Alaric Jackson (77) and coach Kirk Ferentz smile and congratulate the defense after Anthony Nelson recovered a fumble in the end zone, scoring a touchdown against Maryland, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawks won 23-0.
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson falls on a loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown against Maryland during the second half of Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes won 23-0.
Quarterback Peyton Mansell lines up behind center Keegan Render against Maryland, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawks won 23-0.
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent gets hit by Maryland's Deon Jones during the second half of the Hawkeyes' 23-0 Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Maryland's Anthony McFarland gets hit by Jake Gervase on Saturday during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes limited McFarland, who had been averaging 8.9 yards per carry, to 15 yards on six carries.
Iowa's Parker Hesse hits Maryland running back Ty Johnson, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawks won 23-0.
Maryland running back Anthony McFarland is tacked by Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley was named national offensive player of the week after throwing six touchdown passes in a 42-16 win at Indiana.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball up the sideline and into the end zone to score during the second half of Saturday's game against Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone reacts after intercepting a pass in the end zone during the second half of Saturday's game against Indiana in Bloomington, Ind.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley avoids the sack attempt of Indiana defensive back Marcelino Ball during the first half of Saturday's game in Bloomington, Ind.
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey scrambles in the backfield as he looks for an open receiver during the first half of Saturday's game against Iowa in Bloomington, Ind.
Indiana defensive back Juwan Burgess tries to tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson as he rushes the ball up field during the second half of Saturday's game in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16.
Iowa safety Geno Stone comes down with an interception in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' 42-16 win at Indiana on Oct. 13.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith catches a pass against Minnesota's defensive back Terell Smith during Saturday's game in Minneapolis.
Iowa tight end Tommy Kujawa, left, and Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks celebrate their 48-31 win against Minnesota by carrying the Floyd of Rosedale rivalry trophy across the field after Saturday's game in Minneapolis.
Iowa's Julius Brents intercepts a ball intended for Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson during Saturday's game in Minneapolis. Iowa won 48-31.
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman holds onto the ball in end zone after scoring a touchdown against Iowa's Julius Brents during Saturday's game in Minneapolis. Iowa won 48-31.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs through the arms of Minnesota's Antonio Shenault to finish off a 60-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter of the Hawkeyes' 48-31 win over the Golden Gophers on Saturday.
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette carries the ball into the end zone through the arms of Minnesota defensive back Antonio Shenault at the end of a 60-yard pass play last weekend at TCF Bank Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz meets with Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
A Wisconsin Badgers fan in the student section cheers as his team enters before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) reaches up for a pass that comes up incomplete under pressure from Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Deron Harrell (8) and safety Scott Nelson (9) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) is brought down by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jake Gervase (30) and defensive end Parker Hesse (40) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent stiff arms Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Ryan Connelly on a carry during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette spins to get away from a hit by Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson during the first quarter of the Hawkeyes' Big Ten opener earlier this month at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes punt returner Kyle Groeneweg (14) runs toward the sideline as Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) dives for him during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Iowa punt returner Kyle Groeneweg turns to face Wisconsin's D'Cota Dixon during the second quarter of the Hawkeyes' loss to the Badgers on Sept. 22. Dixon eventually forced and recovered a fumble on the return.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) hands the ball off to running back Taiwan Deal (28) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
A pass intended for Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) is broken up by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) and defensive back Matt Hankins (8) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) puts pressure on Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) causing an incomplete pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman David Edwards (79) celebrates a touchdown pass with quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Wisconsin players celebrate an interception by linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) in the final minute that helped clinch their 28-17 victory over Iowa on Saturday night.
Kinnick Stadium is seen striped during the fourth quarter of Iowa's game against Wisconsin in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) is brought down by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Julius Brents (20) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards reaches up to make an interception during the fourth quarter of the Badgers' 28-17 win at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, the last of three Iowa turnovers in the Hawkeyes' first loss of the season.
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann closes in on Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson during fourth-quarter action during the Hawkeyes' 28-17 loss to the Badgers on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) turns to hand off the ball during the fourth quarter against Wisconsin Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (37) runs up field as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) is blocked by Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Jason Erdmann (78) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) reacts to a pass interference by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Deron Harrell (8) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
A Wisconsin fan in the Iowa student section celebrates after a video review determines that the Hawkeyes' Kyle Groeneweg had fumbled the ball away on a punt return, giving the Badgers possession near midfield in the second quarter of Saturday night's game at Kinnick Stadium.
The Wisconsin Badgers mascot applauds during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) runs the ball getting loose from a hit by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Geno Stone (9) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) is brought down by Iowa Hawkeyes long snapper Jackson Subbert (50) and Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst is interviewed after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
An Iowa Hawkeyes fan reacts to a Wisconsin Badgers touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Signs are seen in the windows of the Stead Family Children's Hospital before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky rides onto the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa flags are raised by cheerleaders before the team teaks the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) pulls in a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders face fans during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) is brought down after a run during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs the ball as he's hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders do backflips during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) carries the ball during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos connects on a PAT kick during the first quarter of the Hawkeyes' win over Northern Iowa earlier this season at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans lift a young boy during the Pancheros Burrito Lift during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz walks onto the field for warmups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section pose for a photo before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) runs the ball as he's chased by Northern Iowa linebacker Chris Kolarevic (48) during the first quarter of their game earlier this month at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders perform for fans during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
An Iowa Hawkeyes fan poses with two Northern Iowa Panthers fans in the student section before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with officials before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Northern Iowa Panthers cheerleaders perform for fans during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
A young Iowa Hawkeyes fan rests on a man's shoulder during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) is brought down by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his players during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talks with Northern Iowa Panthers head coach Mark Farley before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders and Herky, the mascot, celebrate a touchdown during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) is brought down near the end zone during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Eli Dunne (14) hands off the ball to running back Trevor Allen (25) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Northern Iowa Panthers running back Trevor Allen (25) is hit by multiple Iowa Hawkeyes defenders on a carry during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) and Coy Kirkpatrick (72) go through a drill together before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders celebrate a first down during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) carries the ball during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital before the start of the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
The moon rises over Kinnick Stadium as a point after kick goes up during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer during the Pancheros Burrito Lift during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Colton Howell throws a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Sept. 15.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) breaks through the line on a play during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) reaches for a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) goes down with the ball on a play that was called an incomplete pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes mascot, Herky, gathers with cheerleaders to celebrate his birthday during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Jack Kallenberger (97), defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) stand for the national anthem before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass on a scoring drive during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Fireworks go off after the national anthem before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
A Northern Iowa Panthers cheerleader smiles to fans during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) wars up before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa true freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. reaches up for a pass during a drill before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Iowa earlier this month.
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) facts to missing a catch during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) carries the ball into traffic during the second quarter of the Hawkeyes' win over Northern Iowa on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes players swarm onto the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section walk down to their seats before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
An Iowa Hawkeyes fan in the student section points to the field and cheers before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) takes a hand off during warmups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
An Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader cheers to fans before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle up during warmups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes marching band perform before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section cheer for a TV camera before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes players exit the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders celebrate in the end zone as the team takes to the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders cheer to the student section before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Drew Thomas (41) pulls in a pass during a drill before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) pulls in a touchdown pass while covered by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) picks up the ball after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Elias Nissen (85) and running back Trevor Allen (25) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) stays up despite a hit by Northern Iowa Panthers linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) runs the ball as he's hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Korby Sander (5) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz gives a high five to tight end Noah Fant (87) after a 29-yard reception during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) signals a first down after catching a pass for 43 yards during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer for their team before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Northern Iowa Panthers wide receiver Jaylin James (83) pulls in a pass as Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) runs in to push him out during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Xavior Williams (9) runs on a kick return during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass under pressure from Northern Iowa Panthers linebacker Rickey Neal Jr. during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
With Jack Hockaday at the feet of Northern Iowa tight end Briley Moore, Kristian Welch closes in to finish off a tackle during the second quarter of Iowa's win over the Panthers last month at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) avoids a hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Xavior Williams (9) for an 8-yard run before being downed on the 2-yard line during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) jumps into the end zone avoiding a tackle by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Xavior Williams (9) as linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) runs in late to try and help during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Iowa receiver Nick Easley gained 23 yards on this second-quarter reception, one of a career-high 10 catches for the Hawkeye senior in Saturday's win over Northern Iowa.
Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Colton Howell drops back to pass before throwing an interception to Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudiaduring the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. Howell was replaced in the third quarter after completing just three passes in the first half.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) runs into the end zone after a 5-yard pass from quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates a 5-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter of the Hawkeyes' win over Northern Iowa with quarterback Nate Stanley, one of five red-zone scores Fant has had among six touchdown receptions this season.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a 29-yard pass before being hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Roosevelt Lawrence (1) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Northern Iowa Panthers running back Trevor Allen (25) is brought down by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and defensive back Jake Gervase (30) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass during the second quarter of the Hawkeyes' 38-14 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital before the start of the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Fans wait for the arrival of the Hawkeyes before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Nick Tomlonovic, dressed in a replica Nile Kinnick uniform, recites his 1939 Heisman Trophy speech before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders smile and cheer as the team enters Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz steps off the bus before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The Hawkeyes are taking the bus to Illinois.
Iowa Hawkeyes players walk off the busses before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Nick Tomlonovic, dressed in a replica Nile Kinnick uniform, marches down the team entryway among cheering fans before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell to come to centerfield for the handshake before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Camera: Canon EOS 6D Lens: EF16-35mm f/2.8L II USM at 21mm Exposure: 1/1600 sec; f/4.0; ISO 200 Aperture priority; Centerweighted-Average
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) holds onto the ball after a reception before being brought down on the 2-yard line by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) takes a hit by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Braxton Lewis (33) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer while two Iowa State Cyclones fans react during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs as he's brought down by Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Willie Harvey (2) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) leaps over Iowa State Cyclones running back David Montgomery (32) and defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) after the play ends during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Matt Nelson (96) celebrates sacking Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) runs the ball and tries to get through Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent runs in for a 2-yard touchdown as Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne falls behind him during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. It was the only touchdown scored in this year's Cy-Hawk game.
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) is brought down by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) on the 2-yard line on a scoring drive during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) hangs on to the ball after being hit by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back De'Monte Ruth (6) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) pulls in a pass before being brought down by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) on the 2-yard line on a scoring drive in the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Parker Hesse (40) tips a pass thrown by Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Iowa State Cyclones tight end Chase Allen (11) makes a catch as he's hit by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) during the third quarter last Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Hakeem Butler (18) is brought down by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jake Gervase (30) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) maneuvers between two Iowa State defenders. The sophomore has averaged 5.4 yards per carry through the first three games.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) looks for room to run as he's faced by Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Willie Harvey (2) and defensive end Spencer Benton (58) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Iowa receiver Brandon Smith spots a pass in the air while covered by Iowa State's D'Andre Payne during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium last month.