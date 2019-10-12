{{featured_button_text}}
092819-qct-spt-iowa-foot-020

Iowa fans in the student section get into the wave as it rolls around Kinnick Stadium against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, September 28, 2019, during second half action at in Iowa City. Iowa won the game 48-3.

 John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com

Check out live updates from Iowa City, when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nittany Lions.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments