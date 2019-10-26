{{featured_button_text}}
101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-048a.jpg

Iowa's defensive back Devonte Young (17) and linebacker Amani Jones (52) celebrate a touchdown against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com

Check out live updates from Evanston, Ill., when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Wildcats.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments