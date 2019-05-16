{{featured_button_text}}
040619-qct-spt-Assum-Track-009

Assumption's Carly King jumps into the air at the start line during the Assumption Coed Invitational Track meet held at Augustana earlier this month. King will run in the 400 and expected to participate in three relays at next weekend's Drake Relays. 

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times
