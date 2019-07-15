{{featured_button_text}}
071319-qct-qca-andrewstrial-002

Luke Andrews, 13, listens to testimony from his former teacher Dawn Spring during the second day of testimony at the Scott County Courthouse Friday, July 12, 2019. Andrews is on trial for brining a loaded gun to North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge, Iowa the morning of Aug. 31, 2018. He pointed the gun in a teacher's face and pulled the trigger. The gun's safety was on so it did not fire. At the time of the incident, he was 12. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM

Latest updates from the trial of 13-year-old Luke Andrews, accused of trying to shoot a North Scott Junior High School teacher in late August.

