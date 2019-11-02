{{featured_button_text}}
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-003a.jpg

Rock Island players rip through the banner before their game against Metamora Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Rock Island at DunlapOrion at Sterling Newman
Chicago Ag Science at KewaneeRidgewood at Morrison
Alleman at ByronLewistown at Annawan-Wethersfield
Chicago Christian at Mercer CountyFulton at Freeport Aquin
  
  

Follow our reporters live as they tweet from for opening round of high school football playoffs.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments