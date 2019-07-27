Most Popular
-
Updated: Two men found dead in East Davenport swimming pool identified
-
One-time site of Iowa's biggest brewery may become new Davenport brewery and museum
-
Police: One friend tried to rescue the other at East Davenport home, both drowned
-
Opioid deaths in Iowa are down 33 percent. Tighter regulations have helped.
-
Bettendorf attorney files suit against city, police officer, alleges civil rights violation
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.