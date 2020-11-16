Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will give a live address at 6:05 p.m. to Iowans on COVID19, the need for Iowans to practice safe mitigation efforts, as well as announce new steps to fight the virus in order to protect lives, livelihoods, hospital resources and health care workers.
The event will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page and on You Tube.
Quad-City Times
