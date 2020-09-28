 Skip to main content
Watch live: Iowa U.S. Senate debate between Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield
The Iowa Press debate for U.S. Senate  between U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Red Oak) and Theresa Greenfield (D-Des Moines) will be at 7 p.m., Monday, September 28. 

Sen. Joni Ernst

Sen. Joni Ernst

The debate will be broadcast live from the Maytag Auditorium at Iowa PBS studios in Johnston, Iowa and also can be seen livestreamed from the above link.

Theresa Greenfield

Theresa Greenfield

Due to current social distancing guidelines, there will be no studio audience to the Iowa PBS studios during the debate.

