Watch live: Iowa U.S. Senate debate between Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield

The Iowa Press debate for U.S. Senate between U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Red Oak) and Theresa Greenfield (D-Des Moines) will be at 7 p.m., Monday, September 28.

The debate will be broadcast live from the Maytag Auditorium at Iowa PBS studios in Johnston, Iowa and also can be seen livestreamed from the above link.

Due to current social distancing guidelines, there will be no studio audience to the Iowa PBS studios during the debate.

Quad-City Times​

