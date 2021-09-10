Living in Washington, D.C. on 9/11; I was a witness to history

It's been 20 years and I can still hear the sound of an airplane hitting the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. and feel the tremor of my office building as it shook from the impact.
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 I was at work in my office, just a few miles from the Pentagon. I still remember what a beautiful day it was.
When the first airplane hit the World Trade Center, my husband called me at work. I informed my co-workers, and the staff assembled in front of a television in the conference room to watch news about what we thought was a freak accident.
We reacted with shock and horror as a second airplane slammed into the other tower. The realization that the United States was under attack slowly came over us.
Shortly after returning to our desks, we felt and heard a huge BOOM! It was as if a bomb had exploded next to the building. My computer monitor shook, office doors rattled and people screamed.
Washington had been hit; we just didn't know where. I still recall the horror and panic that came over us. Minutes crept by as we waited and watched the news as rumors were broadcast that a bomb had exploded outside the State Department building. Finally, it came over the radio that an airplane had crashed into the Pentagon.
When American Airlines Flight 77 flew into that building, it caused a concussion that rippled out for miles around like an earthquake. I will never forget that sound.
My brother-in-law worked at the Pentagon at the time. I tried calling him on his cell phone, then his work phone. There was no answer, only busy signals. I couldn't get through to my sister. The phone lines were jammed; no one could contact anyone. I found out later that my brother-in-law was safe at home.
My office closed for the day, and we were told not to come back the next day.
On the Washington beltway as I headed home at 11 a.m., traffic was at a standstill. Everyone was trying to get out of the city at the same time.
F-15 fighter jets were roaring overhead, buzzing our cars, patrolling the Washington skies. Drivers had their windows down and I could hear car radios tuned to the news as we sat stuck in traffic. I could see people crying in their cars around me as everyone was trying without success to use their cell phones.
We lived in Reston, near Dulles Airport, where the plane that hit the Pentagon had taken off from. We were used to hearing constant air traffic, but during the three days that flights were grounded, the skies were eerily silent.
Overnight, American flags suddenly appeared on every car, front door and street corner. Huge flags were draped from every highway overpass on Interstate 95 and the I-495 beltway.
My father and stepmother had previously booked a trip to come visit me and my sister. Their flight was rescheduled for Sept. 14, but their luggage didn't arrive until four days later. The first place they wanted to visit was Arlington National Cemetery, directly across the street from the Pentagon. The cemetery is built on a hill, and the view of Washington is incredible when you've reached the top.
On this day, though, the view in front of us was of the burnt-out shell of the western side of the Pentagon. To see it in person was shocking. The building was tinged with black soot, and workers moved slowly around the debris.
When I had seen it on television, the impact area looked small. As I stood before it in person, the crash area was overwhelming and the American flag hanging from the side of the building was huge.
My father, Larry Hayden, was the only person at the cemetery with binoculars. People began forming a line behind us, asking to look through them, too. Though the cemetery was packed with tourists, everyone was completely silent. The scene of the Pentagon across the street took everyone's words away.
A week after 9/11, my sister and I attended the memorial concert held at RFK Stadium, organized by Michael Jackson.
Despite the dozens of famous performers, the moment that made the biggest impression on me happened as people grew weary of the 11-hour show and began leaving. Seeing open seats next to us, only 11 rows from the stage, an elderly gentleman named Bud Mickley came over and sat down, explaining that he couldn't see anything from the survivors' section 30 rows behind us.
Bud took my hand and told me that his daughter-in-law, Patricia Mickley, was one of the 125 victims who perished at the Pentagon. He told me how his son, a naval officer, had arrived at the Pentagon shortly after the plane hit, frantic to find his wife. He used his Navy badge to get past security and the row of firefighters. Rushing to the burning building, he was tackled and restrained.
Bud told me that he and his wife drove immediately from Ohio to be with their son and young granddaughter while rescuers searched for Patricia. My heart went out to this elderly man, who held my hand the rest of the evening as if I was the one who needed comfort.
My children were born into a post-9/11 world that will never be the same. They'll never know what it is like to pass through airport security without removing their shoes, discarding bottles of water, or packing their shampoos and lotions into 3-ounce containers.
When an ad for a 9/11 anniversary special came across the TV a few nights ago, my kids asked me if I remembered that day. I was surprised by their question and realized the obligation we have to keep the story alive.
We are forever changed by the events of that horrible day 20 years ago. May we never forget.