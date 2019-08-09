Living Proof Exhibit, a nonprofit organization, provides hope, support and healing through the therapeutic benefits of the arts to Quad-Citians touched by cancer. 

Each month, Living Proof Exhibit provides free Creative Sessions where participants use various art forms to heal and find hope. Everyone impacted by cancer is invited to these free sessions, including those undergoing cancer treatment, family members, friends and caregivers, regardless of artistic skill level.

There also will be an opening celebration for A Visualization of Hope from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, at the Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. The juried exhibition celebrates 30 cancer-survivor artists from a 200-mile radius of the Quad-Cities.

Free August Creative Session

Shamanic Drumming: 5:30–7:30 p.m. Aug. 13, Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Meditation, watercolor painting and relaxing in the gardens at the Botanical Center with instructor Emily Christenson. To register, email livingproofexhibit@gmail.com. For more information, visit livingproofexhibit.com.

