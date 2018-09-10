Hal Bateman was ready for some football Sunday.
However, instead of catching passes, the former major-college basketball player was primed like so many others to watch the first full day of NFL action this fall.
"Keyvan Rudd called me at 9:50 a.m. with a question," said Bateman, who is buddies with his fellow Davenport Central alum, an all-conference receiver for the Quad-City Steamwheelers.
"'Hey, you want to come try out for the Steamwheelers?' I was just sitting on my couch, so I thought, 'Why not?' Give it a chance. See what can happen. At worse, I'll get in a good workout."
That's how Bateman found himself among 40-plus hopefuls at the Ambrose Dome, in the first step toward training camp in February for the newest members of the Indoor Football League.
Bateman ranked among those impressing with their athleticism at the open tryout camp while WQAD-TV sports reporter Dustin Nolan showed off the gridiron skills that allowed him to play quarterback at St. Ambrose in 2015.
"This was no publicity stunt," assured Nolan, who left his camera and microphone at work. "I came out to try and make this team.
"I felt a little rusty at first, but some of that also comes with getting together a group of guys who don't know each other. You don't know when they're going to cut ... So when you throw the ball, you never know what you're going to get out of the receiver.
"But this reminded me how much I miss being around the guys and playing the game."
Bateman last played football for three seasons in high school, skipping his junior year to concentrate on basketball. However, the ability that made the 27-year-old an all-conference point guard and defender at Division I Stephen F. Austin translated to cornerback during Sunday's camp.
"Basketball was my game, but I love football," said Bateman, who passed up pro hoops opportunities overseas after his 2012-13 senior season to finish a degree used these days as a teacher at Davenport North and basketball coach at Central.
"It'd be a lot of fun to get a second chance at this game and an honor to play professionally. If it happens, I'll find a way to juggle my schedule and give it my best shot."
Ditto for Nolan, a soon-to-be 29-year-old Texas native.
"Maybe it'd make a good documentary or a three-part series," Nolan joked while considering the possibilities for an embedded reporter.
"Not very many people get a chance to play pro football. So if I get a call back, I'd have to chase it.
"Our business is the closest thing to actually playing. Like the Iowa-Iowa State game (Saturday). I'm on the sidelines, shooting highlights, talking to players afterwards. But nothing lights the fire like actually being out there. There is no better feeling to me than dropping back and releasing a nice, crisp pass that hits the receiver right in the hands and he takes off."
Steamwheelers head coach Cory Ross said unlike last October, when a dozen were signed out of a new team's first open tryout, Sunday's hopefuls have a longer runway to making that training camp roster.
QC's coaching staff still is reviewing game tape to compare last year's 'Wheelers against potential IFL free agents. Included is a foursome of QC vets who worked out Sunday — Rudd, fellow Central product Zach Minch, linebacker Shannon Winesberry and Augustana kicker Jacob Stytz.
Teams have until Oct. 1 to re-sign returning players before IFL free agency begins. Rookie recruiting also has started with another tryout possible along with a free-agent invite camp in October or November.
"This wasn't for guys to make the roster right now," said Ross, a former NFL running back. "The next step for the guys who caught our eye is to get an invite to a private workout in the future, to give them time to get in shape and see if their dedication and preparation is better than just showing up today.
"When I do camps like this, I don't expect guys to just dominate and wow me. I want to see some athleticism and I want to find out if you're coachable. Are you a great listener? Do I have to tell you something more than twice? The technique stuff, we can teach that."
