Auto racing

Lucas Oil MLRA 

At Davenport Speedway

Friday night

Late Models

Heat 1: 1. Will Vault; 2. Hudson O’Neal; 3. Chad Simpson; 4. Chris Simpson; 5. Payton Looney

Heat 2: 1. Jordan Yaggy; 2. Bobby Pierce; 3. Dennis Erb; 4. Jake Neal; 5. Jay Johnson

Heat 3: 1. Chase Junghans; 2. Jeremy Grady; 3. Jesse Stovall; 4. Logan Martin; 5. Brian Shirley

Feature: 1. Chase Junghans; 2. Hudson O’Neal; 3. Jordan Yaggy; 4. Chad Simpson; 5. Chris Simpson; 6. Will Vault; 7. Bobby Pierce; 8. Brian Shirley; 9. Jesse Stovall; 10. Kyle Bronson; 11. Dennis Erb; 12. Logan Martin; 13. Payton Looney; 14. Jason Feger; 15. Mitch McGrath; 16. Jake Neal; 17. JC Wyman; 18. Justin Reed; 19. Joseph Gorby; 20. Jay Johnson

Modifieds

Heat 1: 1. Jeff Larson; 2. Travis Denning; 3. Eric Barnes; 4. Brandon Durbin; 5. Chris Zogg

Feature: 1. Jeff Larson; 2. Justin Kay; 3. Travis Denning; 4. Chris Zogg; 5. Eric Barnes; 6. Wyatt Block; 7. Brandon Durbin; 8. Steve Johnson; 9. Bob Dominacki

Street Stocks

Heat 1: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Cary Brown; 3. Jesse Owen; 4. Erick Turner; 5. Austin Riggs

Feature: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Jesse Owen; 3. Cary Brown; 4. Erick Turner; 5. Austin Riggs

SportMods

Heat 1: 1. Curtis VanDerWal; 2. Tyler Soppe; 3. Jerry Miles; 4. Tony Olson; 5. Randy Lamar

Heat 2: 1. Ryan Walker; 2. Austin Heacock; 3. Kevin Goben; 4. Nick Aupperle; 5. Trey Grimm

Feature: 1. Tyler Soppe; 2. Curtis VanDerWal; 3. Ryan Walker; 4. Jarrett Franzen; 5. Jerry Miles; 6. Austin Heacock; 7. Randy Lamar; 8. Trey Grimm; 9. Doug Burkhead; 10. Kevin Goben; 11. Tony Olson; 12. Mitch Current; 13. Nick Aupperle

