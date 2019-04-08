Local racing

Quad-City Speedway 

Sunday's results

Feature -- 1. Jeremiah Hurst, 2. BJ Jackson, 3. Gary Webb, 4. Chuck Hanna, 5. Joe Ross, 6. Landon Grage, 7. David Norton, 8. Todd Malmstrom, 9. Leroy Brenner

Modifieds -- 1. Jeff Larson, 2. Travis Denning, 3. Eric Barnes, 4. Jarrett Franzen, 5. Chris Lawrence, 6. Nathan Hall, 7. Casey Franks, 8. Joel Crowbridge, 9. Nick Hillyer, 10. Danny Walter, 11. Dustin Wilwert, 12. Brandon Durbin, 13. Matt Werner, 14. Justin Kay, 15. George Spence III. 16. Jaden Fryer.

Sport Mods -- 1. Brandon Setser, 2. Chance Huston, 3. Steven Spiker, 4. DJ Clemenen, 5. Trey Grimm, 6. James Thomson, 7. Jared Coppejans 8. Steven Rangel, 9. Dan Dillon, 10. CJ Durbin, 11. Nick Proehl

Street Stocks -- 1. Jesse Owen, 2. Cary Brown, 3. Rick Schriner, 4. Mike Anderson, 5. Kevin Goben, 6. Jeffery Peterson, 7. Austin Riggs, 8. Jeff Struck, 9. Erick Turner.

4 Cylinders -- 1. Dustin Begyn, 2. Josh Lane, 3. Cameron Poci, 4. Rob Harding, Jr. 5. Dustin Frymoyer, 6. Eric Stogdell, 7. Jason Rhoades, 8. Chris Kissell, 9. Karl Breiholz, 10. Tommy Staggs, 11. Todd Guyton, 12. Dustin Forbes, 13. Lane Wise, 14. Brandon Cruz, 15. Jeff Henderson.

Mod Lites -- 1. Jon Padilla, 2. RJ Gonzales, 3. Mike Morrow, 4. Blake Gonzales, 5. Charlie Brown, 6. Alex Pappas, 7. Brittnay Dominguez.

Maquoketa Speedway

Saturday's results

Hobby Stock Twin 20s

First feature (20 laps) -- 1. Leah Wroten, 2. Dakota Simonsen, 3. Daniel Wauters, 4. Kaden Reynolds, 5. Justin Wacha, 6. Kile Vohringer, 7. Shane Oberbreckling, 8. Brett Marshall, 9. Robbie Harding, 10. Lane Vohringer

Second feature (20 laps) -- 1. Wauters, 2. Reynolds, 3. Simonsen, 4. Wacha, 5. Wroten, 6. Oberbreckling, 7. Lane Vohringer, 8. Bobby Taggart, 9. Marshall, 10. Harding

First heat (6 laps) -- 1. Reynolds 2. K. Vohringer 3. Taggart 4. Wacha

Second heat (6 laps) -- 1. L. Vohringer 2. Wauters 3. Wroten 4. Marshall

IMCA Modifieds

Feature (20 laps) – 1. Justin Kay, 2. Matt Werner, 3. Bryce Garnhart, 4. Travis Denning, 5. Matt Short, 6. Tyler Madigan, 7. Ray Cox Jr., 8. Austin Blume, 9. Eric Barnes, 10. Jarrett Franzen, 11. Jaden Fryer, 12. Danny Walter, 13. Joel Crowbridge, 14. Terry Rentfro, 15. Mike Goben

First heat (8 laps) -- 1. Madigan, 2. Kay, 3. Blume, 4. Steve Johnson

Second heat (8 laps) -- 1. Werner, 2. Short, 3. Garnhart, 4. Chad Holladay

Third heat (8 laps) -- 1. Barnes, 2. Denning, 3. Franzen, 4. Joe Beal

IMCA SportMods

Feature (15 laps) -- 1. Tyler Soppe, 2. Shane Paris, 3. Gage Neal, 4. Jerry Miles, 5. Austin Heacock, 6. Tony Olson, 7. Bruce Current, 8. Rusty Deshaw, 9. Brandon Setser, 10. Justin Becker, 11. Kyle Olson, 12. T.J. Fortmann, 13. Tim Sheppard, 14. Randy Lamar, 15. Bob Silaggi

First B-man (6 laps) -- 1. Setser, 2. K. Olson, 3. Fortmann, 4. Matt Speidel

Second B-man (6 laps) -- 1. Chance Huston, 2. Lamar, 3. Jed Frederick, 4. DNS

First heat (6 laps) -- 1. Taggart, 2. Becker, 3. Current, 4. Setser

Second heat (6 laps) -- 1. Sheppard, 2. Paris, 3. Olson, 4. Doug Burkhead

Third heat (6 laps) -- 1. Deshaw, 2. Neal, 3. Heacock, 4. Lamar

Fourth heat (6 laps) -- 1. Miles, 2. Soppe, 3. Silaggi, 4. Jacob Ellithorpe

IMCA Stock Cars

Feature (15 laps) -- 1. Tom Schmitt, 2. Cole Mather, 3. Chase Zaruba, 4. Tim Bader, 5. Terry Dulin, 6. Brett Wenzel

First heat (6 laps) -- 1. Schmitt, 2. Wenzel, 3. Mather, 4. Zaruba

4 Cylinders

Feature (12 laps) -- 1. Michael Grossman, 2. Jake Benischek, 3. Joe Zrostlik, 4. Andy Wagener, 5. Shawn McDermott, 6. Dillon Embree, 7. Ashley Reuman, 8. Tyler Shady, 9. John Campbell, 10. Rick Hempstead, 11. Joe Lafrenz, 12. Jamie Wood

First heat (4 laps) -- 1. Benischek, 2. Zrostlik, 3. McDermott, 4. Hempstead

Second heat (4 laps) -- 1. Grossman, 2. Lafrenz, 3. Embree, 4. Shady

