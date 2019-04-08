Local racing
Quad-City Speedway
Sunday's results
Feature -- 1. Jeremiah Hurst, 2. BJ Jackson, 3. Gary Webb, 4. Chuck Hanna, 5. Joe Ross, 6. Landon Grage, 7. David Norton, 8. Todd Malmstrom, 9. Leroy Brenner
Modifieds -- 1. Jeff Larson, 2. Travis Denning, 3. Eric Barnes, 4. Jarrett Franzen, 5. Chris Lawrence, 6. Nathan Hall, 7. Casey Franks, 8. Joel Crowbridge, 9. Nick Hillyer, 10. Danny Walter, 11. Dustin Wilwert, 12. Brandon Durbin, 13. Matt Werner, 14. Justin Kay, 15. George Spence III. 16. Jaden Fryer.
Sport Mods -- 1. Brandon Setser, 2. Chance Huston, 3. Steven Spiker, 4. DJ Clemenen, 5. Trey Grimm, 6. James Thomson, 7. Jared Coppejans 8. Steven Rangel, 9. Dan Dillon, 10. CJ Durbin, 11. Nick Proehl
Street Stocks -- 1. Jesse Owen, 2. Cary Brown, 3. Rick Schriner, 4. Mike Anderson, 5. Kevin Goben, 6. Jeffery Peterson, 7. Austin Riggs, 8. Jeff Struck, 9. Erick Turner.
4 Cylinders -- 1. Dustin Begyn, 2. Josh Lane, 3. Cameron Poci, 4. Rob Harding, Jr. 5. Dustin Frymoyer, 6. Eric Stogdell, 7. Jason Rhoades, 8. Chris Kissell, 9. Karl Breiholz, 10. Tommy Staggs, 11. Todd Guyton, 12. Dustin Forbes, 13. Lane Wise, 14. Brandon Cruz, 15. Jeff Henderson.
Mod Lites -- 1. Jon Padilla, 2. RJ Gonzales, 3. Mike Morrow, 4. Blake Gonzales, 5. Charlie Brown, 6. Alex Pappas, 7. Brittnay Dominguez.
Maquoketa Speedway
Saturday's results
Hobby Stock Twin 20s
First feature (20 laps) -- 1. Leah Wroten, 2. Dakota Simonsen, 3. Daniel Wauters, 4. Kaden Reynolds, 5. Justin Wacha, 6. Kile Vohringer, 7. Shane Oberbreckling, 8. Brett Marshall, 9. Robbie Harding, 10. Lane Vohringer
Second feature (20 laps) -- 1. Wauters, 2. Reynolds, 3. Simonsen, 4. Wacha, 5. Wroten, 6. Oberbreckling, 7. Lane Vohringer, 8. Bobby Taggart, 9. Marshall, 10. Harding
First heat (6 laps) -- 1. Reynolds 2. K. Vohringer 3. Taggart 4. Wacha
Second heat (6 laps) -- 1. L. Vohringer 2. Wauters 3. Wroten 4. Marshall
IMCA Modifieds
Feature (20 laps) – 1. Justin Kay, 2. Matt Werner, 3. Bryce Garnhart, 4. Travis Denning, 5. Matt Short, 6. Tyler Madigan, 7. Ray Cox Jr., 8. Austin Blume, 9. Eric Barnes, 10. Jarrett Franzen, 11. Jaden Fryer, 12. Danny Walter, 13. Joel Crowbridge, 14. Terry Rentfro, 15. Mike Goben
First heat (8 laps) -- 1. Madigan, 2. Kay, 3. Blume, 4. Steve Johnson
Second heat (8 laps) -- 1. Werner, 2. Short, 3. Garnhart, 4. Chad Holladay
Third heat (8 laps) -- 1. Barnes, 2. Denning, 3. Franzen, 4. Joe Beal
IMCA SportMods
Feature (15 laps) -- 1. Tyler Soppe, 2. Shane Paris, 3. Gage Neal, 4. Jerry Miles, 5. Austin Heacock, 6. Tony Olson, 7. Bruce Current, 8. Rusty Deshaw, 9. Brandon Setser, 10. Justin Becker, 11. Kyle Olson, 12. T.J. Fortmann, 13. Tim Sheppard, 14. Randy Lamar, 15. Bob Silaggi
First B-man (6 laps) -- 1. Setser, 2. K. Olson, 3. Fortmann, 4. Matt Speidel
Second B-man (6 laps) -- 1. Chance Huston, 2. Lamar, 3. Jed Frederick, 4. DNS
First heat (6 laps) -- 1. Taggart, 2. Becker, 3. Current, 4. Setser
Second heat (6 laps) -- 1. Sheppard, 2. Paris, 3. Olson, 4. Doug Burkhead
Third heat (6 laps) -- 1. Deshaw, 2. Neal, 3. Heacock, 4. Lamar
Fourth heat (6 laps) -- 1. Miles, 2. Soppe, 3. Silaggi, 4. Jacob Ellithorpe
IMCA Stock Cars
Feature (15 laps) -- 1. Tom Schmitt, 2. Cole Mather, 3. Chase Zaruba, 4. Tim Bader, 5. Terry Dulin, 6. Brett Wenzel
First heat (6 laps) -- 1. Schmitt, 2. Wenzel, 3. Mather, 4. Zaruba
4 Cylinders
Feature (12 laps) -- 1. Michael Grossman, 2. Jake Benischek, 3. Joe Zrostlik, 4. Andy Wagener, 5. Shawn McDermott, 6. Dillon Embree, 7. Ashley Reuman, 8. Tyler Shady, 9. John Campbell, 10. Rick Hempstead, 11. Joe Lafrenz, 12. Jamie Wood
First heat (4 laps) -- 1. Benischek, 2. Zrostlik, 3. McDermott, 4. Hempstead
Second heat (4 laps) -- 1. Grossman, 2. Lafrenz, 3. Embree, 4. Shady
