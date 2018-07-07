Davenport Speedway
Friday's results
IMCA Late Models
Heat #1: 1. Chuck Hanna; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Tim Simpson; 4. Gary Webb; 5. Andy Nezworski
Feature: 1. Chuck Hanna; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Andy Nezworski; 4. Tim Simpson; 5. Shawn Mulvany; 6. Joe Beal; 7. Gary Webb; 8. Michael Hynes
IMCA Modifieds
Heat #1: 1. Bryce Garnhart; 2. Nathan Hall; 3. Doug Crampton; 4. Eric Barnes; 5. Bob Dominacki
Heat #2: 1. Chris Zogg; 2. Matt Werner; 3. John Ahlers; 4. Craig Crawford; 5. Mitch Morris
Feature: 1. Nathan Hall; 2. Bryce Garnhart; 3. Chris Zogg; 4. Craig Crawford; 5. Matt Werner; 6. Mitch Morris; 7. Doug Crampoton; 8. John Ahlers; 9. Bob Dominacki; 10. Brad Montgomery; 11. Todd Dykema; 12. Tony VonDresky; 13. Jarrod Struss; 14. Bruce Fosdyck; 15. Bruce Hanford; 16. Eric Barnes
Street Stocks
Heat #1: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Gene Ehlers; 3. Rob Nylin; 4. Justin Skiles; 5. Erick Turner
Heat #2: 1. Jesse Owen; 2. Cary Brown; 3. Bryan Ritter; 4. Jeremy Gustaf; 5. Kori Murphy
Feature: 1. Jeremy Gustaf; 2. Gene Ehlers; 3. Justin Skiles; 4. Cary Brown; 5. Jesse Owen; 6. Erick Turner; 7. Rob Nylin; 8. Jeff Struck Jr.; 9. Austin Riggs; 10. Bryan Ritter; 11. Kori Murphy; 12. Donnie Louck
IMCA SportMods
Heat #1: 1. Doug Burkhead; 2. Joe Grant; 3. Mike Goben; 4. Jeff Struck Jr.; 5. Rance Powell
Heat #2: 1. Keith Blum; 2. Jacob Copley ; 3. Brandon Jewell; 4. Nick Groth; 5. James Thompson
Heat #3: 1. Mike Haines; 2. Brandon Setser; 3. Henry Carson; 4. Dave Engelkens; 5. Mike Adam
Feature: 1 Doug Burkhead; 2. Dave Engelkens; 3. Jacob Copley; 4. Joe Grant; 5. Nick Groth; 6. Mike Adam; 7. Jake Morris; 8. Kyle Eller; 9. Randy Lamar; 10. James Thompson; 11. Randy Farrell; 12. Josh Marth; 13. Henry Carson; 14. Terry Stevens; 15. Jeff Struck Jr. ; 16. Rance Powell; 17. Mike Haines; 18. Brandon Setser; (3 cars DQ’d)
Midwest Jalopies
Heat #1: 1. Tom Honts
Heat #2: 1. Rodney Haack
Feature: 1. Terry Mattly; 2. Rodney Haack; 3. Dennis Blunt; 4. Jeff Blunt; 5. Mark Merfeld
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.