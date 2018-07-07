Davenport Speedway

Friday's results

IMCA Late Models

Heat #1: 1. Chuck Hanna; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Tim Simpson; 4. Gary Webb; 5. Andy Nezworski

Feature: 1. Chuck Hanna; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Andy Nezworski; 4. Tim Simpson; 5. Shawn Mulvany; 6. Joe Beal; 7. Gary Webb; 8. Michael Hynes

IMCA Modifieds

Heat #1: 1. Bryce Garnhart; 2. Nathan Hall; 3. Doug Crampton; 4. Eric Barnes; 5. Bob Dominacki

Heat #2: 1. Chris Zogg; 2. Matt Werner; 3. John Ahlers; 4. Craig Crawford; 5. Mitch Morris

Feature: 1. Nathan Hall; 2. Bryce Garnhart; 3. Chris Zogg; 4. Craig Crawford; 5. Matt Werner; 6. Mitch Morris; 7. Doug Crampoton; 8. John Ahlers; 9. Bob Dominacki; 10. Brad Montgomery; 11. Todd Dykema; 12. Tony VonDresky; 13. Jarrod Struss; 14. Bruce Fosdyck; 15. Bruce Hanford; 16. Eric Barnes

Street Stocks

Heat #1: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Gene Ehlers; 3. Rob Nylin; 4. Justin Skiles; 5. Erick Turner

Heat #2: 1. Jesse Owen; 2. Cary Brown; 3. Bryan Ritter; 4. Jeremy Gustaf; 5. Kori Murphy

Feature: 1. Jeremy Gustaf; 2. Gene Ehlers; 3. Justin Skiles; 4. Cary Brown; 5. Jesse Owen; 6. Erick Turner; 7. Rob Nylin; 8. Jeff Struck Jr.; 9. Austin Riggs; 10. Bryan Ritter; 11. Kori Murphy; 12. Donnie Louck

IMCA SportMods

Heat #1: 1. Doug Burkhead; 2. Joe Grant; 3. Mike Goben; 4. Jeff Struck Jr.; 5. Rance Powell

Heat #2: 1. Keith Blum; 2. Jacob Copley ; 3. Brandon Jewell; 4. Nick Groth; 5. James Thompson

Heat #3: 1. Mike Haines; 2. Brandon Setser; 3. Henry Carson; 4. Dave Engelkens; 5. Mike Adam

Feature: 1 Doug Burkhead; 2. Dave Engelkens; 3. Jacob Copley; 4. Joe Grant; 5. Nick Groth; 6. Mike Adam; 7. Jake Morris; 8. Kyle Eller; 9. Randy Lamar; 10. James Thompson; 11. Randy Farrell; 12. Josh Marth; 13. Henry Carson; 14. Terry Stevens; 15. Jeff Struck Jr. ; 16. Rance Powell; 17. Mike Haines; 18. Brandon Setser; (3 cars DQ’d)

Midwest Jalopies

Heat #1: 1. Tom Honts

Heat #2: 1. Rodney Haack

Feature: 1. Terry Mattly; 2. Rodney Haack; 3. Dennis Blunt; 4. Jeff Blunt; 5. Mark Merfeld

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments