Semi-pro
Quad-City 76ers 13, Muscatine Roadrunners 3
Quad-City;610;06;--;13;12;1
Muscatine;201;00;--;3;10;6
WP -- Ike Roush (1-0); LP -- Suarez. Two or more hits -- QC (Jordan Chandler 3, Tavien Gillette 3, Tyler Ulfig); Muscatine (Oslanc, Cordero). 2B -- QC (Chandler, Gillette, Justin Hutter, Mitch Owens); Muscatine (Ortiz). HR -- QC (Chandler, Ulfig). RBI -- QC (Chandler 4, Owens 2, Ulfig 2, Nick Acri, Luke Fennelly).
Records -- Quad-City 13-4, 10-0; Muscatine 1-7, 0-6
Legion
Elgin Post #57 8, Moline Post #246 6
Moline;210;111;0;--;6;13;4
Elgin;400;022;x;--;8;10;1
WP -- Lopez; LP -- Jarrett Wages. Two or more hits -- Moline (Dan Anderson 3, Drew Parks 3, Nolan Griffin); Elgin (Dominick, Kerber, Bonnot). 2B -- Moline (Anderson); Elgin (Bonnot, Lopez, Poblocki). 3B -- Moline (Ben Monroe). RBI -- Moline (Anderson 2, Aiden Michna, Monroe, Griffin); Elgin (Poblocki 2, Watkins 2, Kerber, Walsh, Boley, Lazavick).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.