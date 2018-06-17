Semi-pro

Quad-City 76ers 13, Muscatine Roadrunners 3

Quad-City;610;06;--;13;12;1

Muscatine;201;00;--;3;10;6

WP -- Ike Roush (1-0); LP -- Suarez. Two or more hits -- QC (Jordan Chandler 3, Tavien Gillette 3, Tyler Ulfig); Muscatine (Oslanc, Cordero). 2B -- QC (Chandler, Gillette, Justin Hutter, Mitch Owens); Muscatine (Ortiz). HR -- QC (Chandler, Ulfig). RBI -- QC (Chandler 4, Owens 2, Ulfig 2, Nick Acri, Luke Fennelly).

Records -- Quad-City 13-4, 10-0; Muscatine 1-7, 0-6

Legion

Elgin Post #57 8, Moline Post #246 6

Moline;210;111;0;--;6;13;4

Elgin;400;022;x;--;8;10;1

WP -- Lopez; LP -- Jarrett Wages. Two or more hits -- Moline (Dan Anderson 3, Drew Parks 3, Nolan Griffin); Elgin (Dominick, Kerber, Bonnot). 2B -- Moline (Anderson); Elgin (Bonnot, Lopez, Poblocki). 3B -- Moline (Ben Monroe). RBI -- Moline (Anderson 2, Aiden Michna, Monroe, Griffin); Elgin (Poblocki 2, Watkins 2, Kerber, Walsh, Boley, Lazavick).

