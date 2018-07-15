Clark takes second in Madrid
Former Iowa wrestler Cory Clark, now competing for the Hawkeye Wrestling Club, finished second at the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid on Sunday.
Competing at 61 kilograms, Clark outscored his first two opponents by a combined 24-2 score before falling to four-time Wisconsin all-American Tyler Graff 11-4 in the championship match.
JP Sports hosting softball tourney
JP Sports is hosting slow-pitch softball tournaments at TBK Bank Sports Complex (BettPlex) this Saturday.
Men’s and Coed Divisions cost $100 entry fee per team for the double-elimination event, with 50 percent going to payouts and 50 percent to field rental. An additional $1,000 will be put in the prize pool for each division that gets 8 or more teams.
There will also be a Home Run Derby with $100 to the winner (men’s and women’s).
For more details or to sign up contact John at John@playjpsports.com.
