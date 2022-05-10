Local brief

Griswold named Clinton coach

Amber Griswold, who has spent the past six seasons as a varsity assistant with the Clinton High School volleyball program, has been appointed as the school's new head coach.

Griswold takes over for Micah Cewe, who stepped down from his position following the 2021 season. This will be Griswold's first high school head coaching job after serving as an assistant at Clinton and Camanche. She also was on the staff at Ashford University for two seasons.

Clinton was 13-20 this past season, including 4-5 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

"Although I know this new role will be full of challenges, I look forward to having the opportunity to impact the lives of young women and our community through a sport that I truly love," Griswold said. "I believe that Clinton is a wonderful place and we have the potential to achieve some great things."

Griswold is a social studies teacher at Clinton Middle School.

