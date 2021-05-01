Local brief

 Skip to main content
Miller transferring to LSU

Former Illinois Mr. Basketball Adam Miller announced Saturday that he will transfer to LSU.

Miller averaged 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game as a freshman at Illinois last season but opted to enter the NCAA transfer portal after the season.

The 6-foot-3 guard, who won the Mr. Basketball award in 2020 while playing at Chicago Morgan Park, said he sees himself playing the point guard position as well as being a shooting guard, as he was with the Illini.

He told Jeff Goodman on The Field of 68 that he chose LSU over Kentucky, Georgia and Oklahoma primarily because of the relationship he developed with head coach Will Wade.

"He understood my game, understood my feel," Miller said. "I just want a coach who trusts me to get the job done."

