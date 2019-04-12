Augie changes baseball game

Because of the probability of inclement weather, Augustana has rescheduled it Sunday baseball game against Carthage at Swanson Stadium/Brunner Field in Moline.

The game will now be played on Monday at 4 p.m. A doubleheader between the two teams scheduled for 1 p.m. today in Moline remains on as scheduled.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments