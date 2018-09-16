Speraw to speak at Grid Club
Iowa men's assistant basketball coach Kirk Speraw will be the featured speaker at today's Davenport Grid Club Luncheon. Dan Pearson, with Fellowship of Christian Athletes, will be the emcee. Speraw will discuss the upcoming basketball season for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa Quad-Cities high school football coaches will give a report on their teams from the past week. St. Ambrose coach Mike Magistrelli and Augustana coach Steve Bell will recap their past games and preview the week ahead.
The luncheon, open to all ages, begins around noon at the Davenport Knights of Columbus, 1111 West 35th Street. The cost is $10 for lunch.
