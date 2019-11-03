Brown earns two MVFC honors

Northern Iowa cornerback Omar Brown earned two awards from the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Sunday, being named the league’s defensive player of the week and newcomer of the week.

Brown had two interceptions, a tackle for loss and five total tackles in the Panthers road win over No. 7 Illinois State on Saturday.

The freshman now has five interceptions on the season, which leads the MVFC.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments