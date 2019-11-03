Brown earns two MVFC honors
Northern Iowa cornerback Omar Brown earned two awards from the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Sunday, being named the league’s defensive player of the week and newcomer of the week.
Brown had two interceptions, a tackle for loss and five total tackles in the Panthers road win over No. 7 Illinois State on Saturday.
The freshman now has five interceptions on the season, which leads the MVFC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.