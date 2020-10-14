Local brief

IHMVCU Shootout canceled

Tournament director Gary Thrapp announced Wednesday the IHMVCU Shootout has been canceled for Jan. 9, 2021.

The one-day high school girls basketball event was scheduled to feature 10 games between schools from Iowa and Illinois at the Augustana College Carver Center and Moline's Wharton Field House.

Thrapp said that with the present limitations placed on Illinois schools because of COVID-19, it can't participate against schools from Iowa.

"Based on a recent conversation with the Illinois High School Athletic Association, there seems to be no changes on the horizon," Thrapp said. "I have been trying to hold off as long as possible praying for a chance to make it work. It has become clear that we cannot make it work for this season."

With the cancellation, all three winter one-day showcases between Iowa and Illinois schools are off. The Genesis Shootout (boys basketball) and the Muddy Water Duals (wrestling) were canceled earlier this fall.

Thrapp said the plan is to hold the IHMVCU with the same 20 schools on Jan. 8, 2022 at the same venues.

