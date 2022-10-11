LOCAL BRIEFS: Augie, SAU players earn weekly honors

Augie's Maroon honored

By putting points on the board or burying an opponent deep in its own territory helped Augustana College kicker Sidney Maroon earn CCIW Special Teams Player of the Week honors this week.

Maroon, a senior from Peoria Notre Dame High School, made all six of his extra-point kicks in Saturday's 70-0 league victory over Millikin in Decatur. In addition, four of his five punts pinned the Big Blue inside their 20-yard line. The Vikings also recovered a muffed punt late in the first half that led to a score and a 28-0 halftime lead.

He also averaged 51.4 yards per kickoff — two of those that resulted in Millikin turnovers.

SAU pair nab awards

Saturday's conference football victory over Judson set the table for two St. Ambrose University Fighting Bees to earn a pair of individual awards.

Tom Casey and Jeremiah Crawford earned Mid-States Football Association (MSFA) Midwest League Player of the Week honors — Casey on offense and Crawford on special teams.

Casey, a junior from Dubuque Senior, tied a school record by tossing seven touchdown passes in St. Ambrose's 58-22 win over Judson. He threw three TDs in both the second and third quarters before matching Eric Williamson's school record with a seventh touchdown pass early in the fourth. He finished the game completing 16 of 23 passes for 250 yards.

Crawford, a freshman from Rockford, Ill., only touched the ball one time in the game, but the defensive back/returner accounted for the Bees' final touchdown, returning a kickoff 76 yards for a score.

Barickman earns CCIW honor

Former Geneseo High School student Madi Barickman was honored by CCIW officials and named the league's Defense/Setter/Libero Player of the Week.

The sophomore setter at North Central College dished out 134 assists in three victories last week, including 52 in a league road victory over Illinois Wesleyan. She also added 29 digs, including double-digits in two of those three wins.