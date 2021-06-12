Local briefs: Clinton grad fifth in discus at NCAA meet

Clinton grad fifth in discus

Illinois State's Sydney Laufenberg, a Clinton graduate, had her best throw at the perfect time.

The fifth-year senior posted a personal-best 190 feet, 4 inches in the discus at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday, good for fifth place and first-team All-American honors.

Her throw broke her own school record and she had the highest finish by any Missouri Valley Conference athlete at the 2021 event. Laufenberg had previously earned second-team All-American honors in 2019.

She will compete in next weekend's U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore.

Super-sectional, state tickets all digital

The IHSA has announced that all tickets to super-sectional and state final competition in baseball and softball will be digital.

No cash ticket sales will be allowed at the gate.

Fans can acquire tickets, which will be $7 for super-sectionals and $10 for the state finals, either through the GOFAN app, through https://gofan.co/app/school/IHSA or by clicking the GOFAN link on the left side of ihsa.org.

