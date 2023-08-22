Three Illinois football teams in Top 10

The Associated Press panel of sportswriters voted on the preseason Illinois high school football rankings for each class on Wednesday, and three local Illinois teams — the Sterling Golden Warriors, the Rockridge Rockets and the Fulton Steamers — are all ranked in the corresponding classes.

The Golden Warriors of the Western Big Six Conference were picked eighth in Class 5A, with LaGrange Park the preseason favorite in that class. The Rockets were selected third in Class 2A, behind only Decatur St. Teresa (first) and Maroa-Forsyth. The Steamers were picked third in Class 1A, trailing Lena-Winslow (first) and Camp Point Central.

Four other local Illinois teams received votes in their classes. Both Quincy (20 votes) and Moline (19) finished outside the Top 10 in Class 7A. The Geneseo Maple Leafs got seven votes in Class 4A. The Orion Chargers received six votes in Class 2A.

The weekly AP polls for Illinois high school football are tabulated and will be announced every Wednesday afternoon.

Augie to host water polo nationals

USA Water Polo has announced Augustana College's Anne Greve Lund Natatorium as the site of the 2023 Division III men's water polo championship tournament.

The two-day tournament will take place Dec. 2 and 3 and will feature four teams competing for a national title, including two from the SCIAC, one from the MPSF East and one from the East Coast Region.

The semifinals will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2, with the third-place contest and championship game held the following day.

"We are very excited to return to Augustana this December for the men's championship after a wonderful experience last spring for the women's tournament,” said Katie Wieber, USA Water Polo director of events. “A big thank you to our partners at Augustana College and Visit Quad Cities in collaboration with the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches for helping to make this happen."

December's USA Water Polo DIII National Championships will serve as the first men's Division III national tournament outside the state of California. Augustana also served as the host for the first USA Water Polo DIII women's national championships outside of California back in May.

All four games will be livestreamed via the Viking Sports Network on YouTube.

Three Hawkeyes Named to Big Ten Preseason Watch List

University of Iowa field hockey seniors Esme Gibson, Sofie Stribos and sophomore Mia Magnotta were named to the Big Ten Preseason Honors List, it was announced Wednesday.

Last season, the trio led the Hawkeyes (12-8) to an NCAA Elite Eight appearance.

Gibson was an NFHCA Second-Team All-American, NFHCA First-Team All-West Region honoree and second-team All-Big Ten selection a season ago. The Worcestershire, England, native recorded 18 starts, logged 1,114 minutes while playing the duration of eight games, finishing with four goals and four assists.

Stribos, a third-year starter, recorded starts in all 20 games logging 1,009 minutes. The Belgium native scored three goals with four assists, recording 10 points last season.

Magnotta made her season debut last year in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament against Michigan, tallying her first career win in the NCAA Sweet 16 in a shootout victory over Virginia. She recorded a career-high four saves in the Elite Eight shootout loss against Northwestern.

The Hawkeyes, ranked seventh in the Penn Monto/NFHCA preseason poll, open the season with the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Iowa will face No. 12 Wake Forest on Friday and defending champion and No. 1 North Carolina on Sunday.