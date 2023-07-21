Bulldogs wrestlers fare well at Fargo

Bettendorf High School wrestler Tim Koester finished as the national runner-up at 126 pounds in the Boys Freestyle 16U wrestling tournament and teammate Jake Knight reached the semifinals at 113 in Boys Freestyle Juniors this week at the wrestling tournament in Fargo, N.D.

Koester, who placed third at 120 pounds in February at the Iowa Class 3A state tournament after winning the state crown at 106 as a freshman in 2022, lost 8-0 in 2 minutes, 25 seconds to Leo Maestas of California in the championship match. Koester reached the final by beating Roman Stewart of Missouri 11-0 in 1:15 in the Round of 16, Nikade Zinkin of California 6-0 in the quarterfinals and Travis Cardenas of Arizona 12-8 in the semifinals.

Knight, who won the 3A state title at 113 pounds this past winter as a freshman, lost to the eventual champion, Christopher Kiser of Oklahoma, in the semifinals by a 10-4 score. Earlier in the tournament, Knight beat Ayden Smith of Pennsylvania in the Round of 16 and Mack Mauger of Idaho 7-5 in the quarterfinals.

A third Bulldog, Brayden Koester, lost 3-1 to Preston Marchesseault of Rhode Island in the quarterfinals at 182 pounds in Boys Freestyle 16U. Koester beat Lucas Mata of Arizona 14-2 in 3:36 in the Round of 16.

Future Hawkeye wrestlers shine

FARGO, N.D. — Ryder Block and Kale Petersen, two wrestlers who are joining the University of Iowa program when school begins this fall, added to their resumes this week by garnering All-America honors at the Junior Nationals Freestyle Championships at the Fargo Dome.

Block went one better as he won his second national championship at the event.

Block, Petersen and incoming teammate Koye Grebel combined for 17 victories in their 20 matches during the tournament.

In rolling to his second Junior National title at 138 pounds, Block won his seven matches by a combined score of 75-10. The Waverly, Iowa, native defeated California’s Daniel Zepeda 10-0 in the title bout.

Petersen made it to the finals where he dropped an 8-0 decision to Kyler Larkin of Arizona. Petersen won his first six matches to earn All-America status. He outscored his opponents 56-20.

Grebel won his first two matches before losing to Block 17-5. He rattled off two more wins before falling to Tony Woods of Indiana 13-11 to end his tournament.