Local briefs: Hawkeye's LaPorta is a John Mackey finalist

Hawkeyes' LaPorta is finalist
University of Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta was named Tuesday as one of three finalists for the John Mackey Award presented to the top tight end in college football.
The senior from Highland, Ill., finished the regular season as the Hawkeyes' leading receiver, catching 53 passes for 601 yards and one touchdown.
Augie's Whitener honored
Augustana College women's soccer player Liesl Whitener was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third Team.
Whitener (Jr., Belleville Althoff Catholic Prep) is coming off of a season in which she earned All-CCIW first-team honors for the second consecutive season. Whitener led the team with eight goals and five assists despite missing five games. She also ranked second on the Vikings in shots with 38, with 22 coming on target. She ended the season in the top six in the CCIW in goals, assists, and points and was top 10 in both shots and shots on goal, having played the least amount of games of anyone on those lists.
Whitener is one of just nine CCIW student-athletes to be named to the Region VIII All-Region Team.