Local briefs: Liddle, Bass, Simon start season No. 1

Three wrestlers ranked No. 1
The Predicament released its Iowa high school preseason wrestling rankings Monday afternoon for the 2020-21 season. There are 33 wrestlers from the Quad-Cities metro and surrounding area ranked, including three at No. 1.
Bettendorf's Griffin Liddle, the defending state champion at 285 pounds in Class 3A, starts the year No. 1 as does Davenport Assumption 106-pounder Derrick Bass and West Liberty 220-pounder Kobe Simon in 2A.
Among the others ranked in the top three at their weight: Davenport Central's Nathan Canfield (third/3A 113), North Scott's Deven Strief (third/3A 160), Bettendorf's Kane Schmidt (third/3A 220), Central DeWitt's Keaton Zeimet (third/2A 120), Assumption's Michael Macias (third/2A 138) and Wilton's Kael Brisker (third/1A 132).
Duncan earns Big Ten honor
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan was named Monday as the co-winner of the Big Ten Conference special teams player of the week award.
The senior kicked field goals of 32, 33, 48 and 37 yards in the Hawkeyes' 26-20 victory over Nebraska, putting Iowa ahead to stay at 23-20 with his 48-yard field goal with 14 minutes, 55 seconds left in the game.
It marked the second straight year Duncan beat the Cornhuskers with his leg, kicking a 48-yard field goal with 1 second to play in a 27-24 Iowa win in 2019 at Nebraska.
Duncan shared the award with Michigan State's Matt Coghlin, who hit a game-deciding field goal from 48 yards with 2:47 left in the Spartans' 23-20 win over Northwestern.
Big 12 recognizes Bankston
Iowa State's Latrell Bankston has been named as the Big 12 defensive player of the week for his work in the Cyclones' win at Texas.
Bankston recorded a career-high five tackles and two sacks, the last coming with nine seconds remaining in the game to force the Longhorns to use their final timeout and forcing Texas to try a potential game-tying field goal from 58 yards.
Iowa State kickoff set
The starting time for Iowa State's football game Saturday against West Virginia has been set.
The Cyclones and Mountaineers will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. at Jack Trice Stadium in a game that will be televised by ESPN. Athletic director Jamie Pollard is expected to announce Tuesday if or how many fans will be allowed to attend.
Iowa State guarantees itself a spot in the Big 12 championship game with a victory over West Virginia. The Cyclones have won the last two meetings over the Mountaineers, who come in at 5-3.
Iowa reports six positive tests
Iowa athletics reported six positive COVID-19 PCR results among 346 tests administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff members last week.
The 1.7% positivity rate is for tests conducted between Nov. 23-29 as part of the school's return-to-campus protocol. Since testing began on May 29, Iowa has reported a 3.1% positivity rate from 10,556 tests that have been administered.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!