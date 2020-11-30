Local briefs: Liddle, Bass, Simon start season No. 1

Duncan shared the award with Michigan State's Matt Coghlin, who hit a game-deciding field goal from 48 yards with 2:47 left in the Spartans' 23-20 win over Northwestern.

Big 12 recognizes Bankston

Iowa State's Latrell Bankston has been named as the Big 12 defensive player of the week for his work in the Cyclones' win at Texas.

Bankston recorded a career-high five tackles and two sacks, the last coming with nine seconds remaining in the game to force the Longhorns to use their final timeout and forcing Texas to try a potential game-tying field goal from 58 yards.

Iowa State kickoff set

The starting time for Iowa State's football game Saturday against West Virginia has been set.

The Cyclones and Mountaineers will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. at Jack Trice Stadium in a game that will be televised by ESPN. Athletic director Jamie Pollard is expected to announce Tuesday if or how many fans will be allowed to attend.

Iowa State guarantees itself a spot in the Big 12 championship game with a victory over West Virginia. The Cyclones have won the last two meetings over the Mountaineers, who come in at 5-3.

Iowa reports six positive tests