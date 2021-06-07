local briefs mda

 Skip to main content
Weller named Gazette All-Stater

Geneseo senior Maggie Weller was selected to the 39th annual Champaign News-Gazette All-State volleyball team.

Weller, an Illinois State University signee, led the Maple Leafs to a 17-2 record in the adapted 2021 spring season. The 5-foot-3 libero recorded 173 digs, 40 assists and 24 aces this past season.

Twins Breelyn and Brooklyn Borum from rival Sterling also were named to the 18-player first-team honor squad.

Moline junior Ella Ramsay, a 6-foot outside hitter, was named to the special mention 50 team. Geneseo senior Maddie Barickman earned a spot on the honorable mention 100 list.

