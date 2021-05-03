local briefs mda

 Skip to main content
Kelly wins Jurevitz Award

Liam Kelly, a senior linebacker on the St. Ambrose football team, has been named as the recipient of the Bob Jurevitz Award.

The honor is presented annually to the Fighting Bees player who best exemplifies the characteristics displayed by Jurevitz on and off the field. Jurevitz was a St. Ambrose running back, four-year captain and team MVP who died in 2011 after a battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease and the award winner is selected by the Bees' coaching staff and the Jurevitz family.

Kelly recorded 47 tackles for St. Ambrose during its recently-completed season, including seven tackles for a loss. He also intercepted two passes.

Black Hawk climbs five spots

The Black Hawk College baseball team rose five spots to 13th in this week's National Junior College Athletic Association Division II coaches poll.

The Braves, 32-10 on the season, are one of four teams from Region IV to be ranked this week's poll. McHenry County at 37-8 is 11th, Kankakee at 33-13 is 15th and Madison sits at 18th with a 32-11 record.

Lansing (Mich.) is the top-ranked team this week with a 36-1 record, moving Louisiana State-Eunice into second with its 42-5 record.

