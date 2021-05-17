local briefs mda

Webster leads Braves picks

Cayle Webster, a Black Hawk College sophomore from North Scott, was named Monday as the most valuable baseball player in the Arrowhead Conference.

The infielder who is currently batting .462 over 53 games for a 42-11 team which won the conference title is one of seven Braves to receive all-Arrowhead Conference recognition.

Joining Webster on the all-league team from Black Hawk are infielder Drew Davis, a sophomore from Illini Bluffs, Ill., freshmen outfielders Colin Bruce from Lisle Benet and Chance Resetich from Hall Township, freshman catcher Johnny Hernandez from Plainfield South., freshman designated hitter Brandon Roth from Normal West, and pitcher Payton Lawrence, a freshman from Dixon, Ill.

Larson Barnett, a former Fulton athlete who plays for Sauk Valley, was named all-conference as a designated hitter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0