Local briefs: Northern Iowa's Boffeli honored

Valley honors Boffeli

Northern Iowa forward Grace Boffeli, a sophomore from North Scott, was named Monday as the women's basketball player of the week in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Boffeli averaged 21 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while shooting 68.2 percent from the field as the Panthers opened conference play with road victories at Bradley and Illinois State.

She scored 15 of her 17 points at Bradley in the second half and hit two critical one-and-one opportunities in the final two quarters to help UNI rally for a win at Illinois State on Sunday. She finished 25 points and 12 rebounds against the Redbirds.

Bofelli now ranks fourth in the conference in scoring, averaging 16.8 points per game.

Illini's Bryant repeats

Genesis Bryant, an Illinois junior, repeated as the co-Big Ten women's basketball player of the week.

Monday, she shared the conference award with Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes after averaging 19 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the Fighting Illini's victories over Wisconsin and 12th-ranked Iowa during the week.

The transfer from North Carolina State scored a career-high 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting against the Hawkeyes after scoring 14 points in the road win over the Badgers.