local briefs qct

Pollard gets contract extension

Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard has had his contract extended through 2026.

Pollard, who will be the nation’s fourth-longest serving Football Bowl Subdivision AD this fall (behind Oklahoma’s Joe Castiglione, Kentucky’s Mitch Barnhart and Ohio State’s Gene Smith), has led Cyclone athletics since 2005.

Pollard was recognized in 2019 as the Athletics Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).

The ISU program has ranked near the top of the Big 12 in both athletic performance and academic achievement for several years and later this spring, the department will open the doors to its newly constructed, $90 million Sports Performance Center.

NAIA honors Bees' Zitkus

St. Ambrose defensive lineman Ryan Zitkus was named Monday by the NAIA as its national defensive player of the week.

Named earlier in the day as the defensive player of the week in the Midwest League of the Mid-States Football Association, the senior counted four sacks and five tackles for a loss among his seven tackles while helping the Fighting Bees limit St. Francis (Ill.) to one rushing yard in a 24-7 win Saturday.

St. Ambrose receiver Yemi Ward was named by the MSFA as its offensive player of the week in the Midwest League. The sophomore caught eight passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns in the Bees' road win.

