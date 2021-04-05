local briefs qct

Pollard gets contract extension

Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard has had his contract extended through 2026.

Pollard, who will be the nation’s fourth-longest serving Football Bowl Subdivision AD this fall (behind Oklahoma’s Joe Castiglione, Kentucky’s Mitch Barnhart and Ohio State’s Gene Smith), has led Cyclone athletics since 2005.

Pollard was recognized in 2019 as the Athletics Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).

The ISU program has ranked near the top of the Big 12 in both athletic performance and academic achievement for several years and later this spring, the department will open the doors to its newly constructed, $90 million Sports Performance Center.

NAIA honors Bees' Zitkus

St. Ambrose defensive lineman Ryan Zitkus was named Monday by the NAIA as its national defensive player of the week.