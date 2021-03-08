local briefs qct

Ross an all-MAAC selection

Davenport West graduate Isaiah Ross, a senior guard at Iona, was named Monday as a first-team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference selection after leading the league in scoring.

One of two players from coach Rick Pitino's team to receive all-league honors, Ross averaged a career-high 20.5 points per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 41.8% from 3-point range.

Iona finished the regular season with an 8-5 record including a 6-3 mark in MAAC play, missing more than two months of action because of four COVID pauses.

Valley honors UNI's Cuvelier

Northern Iowa linebacker Spencer Cuvelier was named the defensive player of the week in the Missouri Valley Football Conference for his work in the Panthers' win over Illinois State on Saturday.

Cuvelier recorded 11 tackles, two tackles for a loss and forced a fumble with a strip sack which set up a touchdown drive that secured UNI's 20-10 win over the 15th-ranked Redbirds.

