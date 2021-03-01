local briefs qct

Clark named Lieberman finalist

University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was named Monday as one of five finalists for the Nancy Lieberman Award, presented to the top point guard in women's college basketball.

Clark leads NCAA Division I players with 564 points this season and is second in the country with 149 assists, averaging 26.9 points and 7.1 assists per game. She also ranks second nationally with 82 3-point baskets.

Clark is joined by Aari McDonald of Arizona, Didi Richards of Baylor, Paige Bueckers of Connecticut and Tiana Mangakahia of Syracuse as finalists for the award presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.

Clark also was named as both the Big Ten Conference women's basketball player of the week and freshman of the week for the fifth time this season. In three games last week, the 6-foot guard averaged 26.3 points, 10 assists and five rebounds as the Hawkeyes went 2-1 including wins over 12th-ranked Michigan and Wisconsin and a loss at No. 8 Maryland.

Valley honors UNI's Born

University of Northern Iowa's Bowen Born was named Monday as the Missouri Valley Conference's men's basketball newcomer of the week.

Born totaled 33 points, grabbed five rebounds and had 12 assists as the Panthers swept a pair of games against Illinois State. His work included seven assists and three steals in a 94-87 double-overtime win over the Redbirds on Saturday.

